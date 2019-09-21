Darius Jackson: Joins Colts' practice squad.
Jackson signed to the Colts' practice squad Friday.
Jackson was previously on the Cowboys' practice squad before getting let go. All-in-all he has suited up for four career NFL games, compiling 16 yards on 6 carries in the process. With four running backs on the Colts' depth chart, Jackson has the potential to be called up if one of them ultimately miss time due to injury.
