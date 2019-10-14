Davis signed with the Vikings' practice squad on Monday.

Davis, an undrafted free agent, landed on the Vikings' practice squad to kickoff the year after failing to earn a role on their 53-man roster. He eventually got called up prior to Week 4 in order to provide depth at wide receiver. He will now revert back to the practice unit after failing to register a single snap since originally being promoted.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories