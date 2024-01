Davis signed with the Commanders' practice squad Tuesday.

Davis was able to convert his USFL success last spring into an opportunity with the Cardinals, which ultimately saw him land most recently with the Texans' practice squad, where he also spent part of the 2021 season. After being let go by Houston on Dec. 27, The 27-year-old was able to quickly find a new opportunity in Washington. He'll work to impress in his limited time there before the season comes to an end.