Davis and the Cardinals agreed on a contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis will return to the NFL after having a standout season with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, recording 39 catches for 575 yards and four touchdowns during the team's regular season. Now with Arizona, the wide receiver will compete with the likes of Zach Pascal, Andre Baccellia and Daniel Arias, amongst others, for a final roster spot heading into 2023.