De'Michael Harris: Inks to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Oct 18, 2022
The Colts signed
Harris to the practice squad Tuesday.
Harris appeared in two games with Indianapolis last season, and he had seven appearances with the team back in 2020. He now gets a chance to continue his development and operate in an emergency reserve role.
