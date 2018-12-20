Derek Newton: Released by Saints
Newton was released by the Saints on Thursday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Newton's tenure with the Saints comes to an end less than two weeks after it began. He was signed as a backup but never saw the field while with New Orleans. He'll look to catch on as a depth lineman elsewhere.
