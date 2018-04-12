Derek Newton: Cut by Texans
Newton (knee)was released by the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Newton was in entering the fourth year of a five-year, $26 million contract. The obvious reason for his release is his ruptured patellar tendons in both of his knees back in 2016, an injury that sidelined him all of 2017. It's unclear when he'll be able to play again, though he has been working on a return. He doesn't yet have a timetable for recovery, but he could sign with another team if he's able get healthy and pass a physical yet this year.
