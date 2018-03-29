Newton (knee) is working through his rehab but it isn't clear when he'll be cleared for practices, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Newton sat out all of the 2017 season after undergoing surgery to repair fractured quad tendons in both of his legs during the 2016 campaign. The tackle has worked steadily towards a return from what can be a career ending injury and remains without a concrete return timetable. He started 60 games for the Texans from 2012 through 2015 and would be a candidate to start once again if he ever regains his old form.