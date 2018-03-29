Texans' Derek Newton: Progressing towards return
Newton (knee) is working through his rehab but it isn't clear when he'll be cleared for practices, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Newton sat out all of the 2017 season after undergoing surgery to repair fractured quad tendons in both of his legs during the 2016 campaign. The tackle has worked steadily towards a return from what can be a career ending injury and remains without a concrete return timetable. He started 60 games for the Texans from 2012 through 2015 and would be a candidate to start once again if he ever regains his old form.
More News
-
Texans' Derek Newton: Potentially out for entire 2017 season•
-
Texans' Derek Newton: Placed on physically unable to perform list•
-
Report: Texans sign RT Derek Newton to five-year, $26.5M deal•
-
Texans RG Brandon Brooks leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Texans enter Week 14 clash vs. Jags relatively healthy•
-
Injured Texans cleared for action•
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...