The Patriots waived Fagot (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fagot reverted to IR after the team cut ties with him Sunday and he cleared waivers Wednesday. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2022 out of Navy, where he recorded 94 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and one sack in his final year at the collegiate level.