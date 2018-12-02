Amendola (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Bills.

Amendola headed into Sunday morning with a doubtful tag after failing to practice all week, so this official announcement was essentially a formality. Leonte Carroo bumps up a notch on the depth chart with Amendola sidelined, while the top duo of Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker should also benefit to some degree from Amendola's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories