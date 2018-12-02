Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Inactive in Week 13
Amendola (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Bills.
Amendola headed into Sunday morning with a doubtful tag after failing to practice all week, so this official announcement was essentially a formality. Leonte Carroo bumps up a notch on the depth chart with Amendola sidelined, while the top duo of Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker should also benefit to some degree from Amendola's absence.
