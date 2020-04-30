Dolphins' Kalen Ballage: Facing roster competition
Ballage may not have a roster spot with the Dolphins in 2020, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.
The 2018 fourth-round pick was brutal last season, averaging 1.8 yards on 74 carries and 2.6 yards on 24 targets before an Achilles injury sent him to IR in early December. The injury wasn't viewed as a long-term issue, so Ballage should be fine to take the field whenever the Dolphins are able to practice. With Jordan Howard and Matt Breida now sitting atop the depth chart, Ballage will compete with Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin (ankle) and De'Lance Turner, likely vying for one or two roster spots.
