The Dolphins acquired Josh Rosen to compete with Fitzpatrick for the starting quarterback job, Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fitzpatrick would have a huge advantage if 2018 performance were the primary deciding factor, but that's unlikely to be the case with Miami committed to a rebuild under new coach Brian Flores. Be it Week 1 or later in the season, Rosen is a lock to make starts at some point in 2019 for the undermanned Dolphins. It's a situation that should be conducive to passing volume more so than efficiency, as the roster doesn't have any clear strengths besides the defensive backfield.