Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Forced into competition with Rosen
The Dolphins acquired Josh Rosen to compete with Fitzpatrick for the starting quarterback job, Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fitzpatrick would have a huge advantage if 2018 performance were the primary deciding factor, but that's unlikely to be the case with Miami committed to a rebuild under new coach Brian Flores. Be it Week 1 or later in the season, Rosen is a lock to make starts at some point in 2019 for the undermanned Dolphins. It's a situation that should be conducive to passing volume more so than efficiency, as the roster doesn't have any clear strengths besides the defensive backfield.
