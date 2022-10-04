The Lions waived Eberle on Tuesday.
Signed off the practice squad last Saturday, Eberle served as the Lions' kicker in an eventual 48-45 loss to the Seahawks while top option Austin Seibert (groin) was sidelined. Even in the NFL's highest-scoring game of the season, Eberle came away with only five points, as he missed two of his four extra-point tries while knocking down a 49-yard field-goal attempt. Seibert's status is uncertain for the Lions' Week 5 game at New England, but the team evidently didn't deem Eberle a dependable fill-in option if a replacement kicker is required again.