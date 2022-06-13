Eberle was waived by the Packers on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Green Bay initially brought in Eberle to provide additional competition behind starting kicker Mason Crosby. However, the potential backup kicker has now been replaced by rookie Gabe Brkic, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move by the Packers on Monday. Eberle played one game as a fill-in for Ka'imi Fairbairn with Houston last season, converting two of three field goal attempts and all five of his extra point attempts, and should have a chance to compete for a similar emergency backup role elsewhere this offseason.
