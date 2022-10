Eberle converted his only field-goal attempt and two of four PATs during Sunday's 48-45 loss to the Seahawks.

It is hard to be impressed with the fill-in kicker stepping in to convert a 49-yard field goal when Eberle also missed two extra points and sent a kickoff out of bounds. Even if Austin Seibert (groin) doesn't suit up for Week 5, Eberle is uncertain to return for another game with the Lions.