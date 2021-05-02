Moses (knee) is expected to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

It came as a surprise to some to see the stout Alabama linebacker go undrafted. Moses was an All-SEC performer before suffering a torn ACL ahead of the 2019 season. Moses returned without the look of his same usual energy, recording 40 tackles (36 solo) and one sack while playing through injury. Moses is expected to begin the season on the PUP list, as he continues to rehab his knee.