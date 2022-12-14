There's nothing easy about timing the market in Dynasty leagues. Even a simple principle like selling aging stars can be complicated. After all, Derrick Henry and Travis Kelce are at least two years past what most would consider their primes. Cooper Kupp and DeAndre Hopkins are approaching the end as well, but their potential upside makes it really hard to value them heading into the offseason.

Kupp has exhibited as much upside as anyone in Fantasy Football the past two seasons, and through the first nine weeks of this season, he'd shown almost no drop off from his record-breaking season. Still, he'll turn 30 before his next game is played and there are legitimate concerns about both Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay returning in 2022.

It's probably not smart to expect Kupp to be the best receiver in fantasy next season, but a top-12 performance seems fairly likely. How many top-12 seasons he has left is another question, I would probably set the over/under at 1.5. With those types of expectations, I'd currently rank him as a No. 2 wide receiver in Dynasty, though he's far more valuable to a team trying to contend next year.

Hopkins is almost exactly one year older than Kupp and he hasn't exhibited the same upside either. While we know he'll have Kyler Murray next year, we don't know how long it will take Murray to get back to 100% after his torn ACL. And the departure of Kliff Kingsbury is looking more and more possible.

Hopkins is more of a No. 3 receiver iin the rankings, though he's a top-20 option if you're competing in 2023.

Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings: