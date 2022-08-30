Perry was waived by the Jaguars on Tuesday.
Perry got some action with the team in preseason, but he didn't impress enough to make the 53-man roster. Jacksonville will likely try to add the undrafted rookie out of Brown to the practice squad.
Perry was waived by the Jaguars on Tuesday.
Perry got some action with the team in preseason, but he didn't impress enough to make the 53-man roster. Jacksonville will likely try to add the undrafted rookie out of Brown to the practice squad.
Make picks for your chance to win guaranteed weekly and season prizes, plus the $100K jackpot.Play Now