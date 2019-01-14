Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Dealing with ruptured Achilles
Brooks is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This is a rough way to go out for the Pro Bowler, who was carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday's divisional-round loss to the Saints. Given the timing of the injury coupled with its severity, Brooks is far from certain to return to full health in time for the 2019 season opener.
