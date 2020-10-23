Ward hauled in five of six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown and returned one punt for 11 yards in the Eagles' 22-21 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

The converted college quarterback turned in a strong effort as a possession option for Carson Wentz throughout the night, Ward checked in second in receptions and third in targets, and his three-yard scoring grab with 4:38 remaining began the comeback from a 21-10 deficit. The 25-year-old had seen his catch total dwindle from four to two between Weeks 5 and 6, so Thursday's resurgence was a welcome sight. However, depending on the statuses of Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (leg) for a Week 8 battle against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 1, it's possible Ward is no better than the No. 4 wideout in that contest.