Eagles' Josh Adams: Thrives in starting role
Adams rushed 22 times for 84 yards and a touchdown while adding a two-point conversion on the ground and failing to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.
Adams grabbed the starting running back job by the horns, getting 22 carries to Corey Clement's five. He single-handedly turned a 19-14 deficit into a 22-19 lead early in the fourth quarter by scoring a one-yard touchdown and then immediately running in a two-point conversion. If Adams is still sitting on your waiver wire, he should be scooped up immediately given his recent increase in role and subsequent success. He'll look to build off this effort in a pivotal NFC East matchup against the Redskins in Week 13.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...