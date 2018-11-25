Adams rushed 22 times for 84 yards and a touchdown while adding a two-point conversion on the ground and failing to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.

Adams grabbed the starting running back job by the horns, getting 22 carries to Corey Clement's five. He single-handedly turned a 19-14 deficit into a 22-19 lead early in the fourth quarter by scoring a one-yard touchdown and then immediately running in a two-point conversion. If Adams is still sitting on your waiver wire, he should be scooped up immediately given his recent increase in role and subsequent success. He'll look to build off this effort in a pivotal NFC East matchup against the Redskins in Week 13.