Perkins appears to be on the roster bubble ahead of the 2019 season, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Entering his fourth season in the league, Perkins has appeared in only 17 games for the Eagles and Falcons over his career and caught eight passes for 109 yards and a score along the way. He's coming off a 2018 campaign in which the tight end finished the year on injured reserve, but Perkins has since returned to team drills this spring, according to Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger. Now healthy, the challenge for Perkins this summer will be to unseat Richard Rodgers for the No. 3 role.