Barner (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.

Barner has been available for each of the Eagles' past five outings, but his special-teams snaps (49) have outpaced those on offense by two. As a result, he's totaled 12 carries for 34 yards and three catches (on four targets) for 20 yards on the season. Following the addition of Jay Ajayi via trade Tuesday, Barner is now in danger of being a regular on the inactive list, if he's not cut outright.