Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Full go Wednesday
Barner (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.
Barner has been available for each of the Eagles' past five outings, but his special-teams snaps (49) have outpaced those on offense by two. As a result, he's totaled 12 carries for 34 yards and three catches (on four targets) for 20 yards on the season. Following the addition of Jay Ajayi via trade Tuesday, Barner is now in danger of being a regular on the inactive list, if he's not cut outright.
More News
-
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Sees six touches, 22 snaps•
-
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Sees five touches in win•
-
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Could be used on offense Sunday•
-
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Signs one-year deal with Eagles•
-
Kenjon Barner: Released by Chargers•
-
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Fumbles twice in preseason loss•
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?