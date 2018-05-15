Eagles' LaRoy Reynolds: Signs with Eagles
Reynolds signed with the Eagles on Tuesday.
Reynolds has served primarily as a special teams contributor during his career, though he did log 138 defensive snaps with the Falcons in 2016. Still, the 27-year-old linebacker will likely only secure a spot if he can prove a worthy contributor on special teams again.
