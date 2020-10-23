Fulgham secured five of 11 targets for 73 yards in the Eagles' 22-21 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

The second-year wideout retained a starting role despite the return of DeSean Jackson from a hamstring injury, and he once again finished as Carson Wentz's most frequent target. Fulgham finished second in receptions and receiving yards to tight end Richard Rodgers, and he's now logged double-digit targets in three straight games. Fulgham's role is naturally expected to lessen once the Eagles begin getting their multitude of injured pass catchers back in earnest, but a leg injury suffered by Jackson late in Thursday's game now opens up the possibility of another opening in the receiving corps even when Alshon Jeffery (foot) is ready to jump back in action. Fulgham will look to continue offering strong production in a Week 8 divisional battle against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 1.