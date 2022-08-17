The Packers claimed Fulgham off waivers from the Broncos on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Fulgham caught 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns while playing for the Eagles in 2020, but he's yet to find any NFL success since. He joined the Packers briefly ahead of his breakout 2020 campaign, but he ultimately was let go and joined Philadelphia. The Packers' wideout room appears crowded at moment with a trio of veterans solidifying strong roles at the top and a litany of young players vying for secondary roles. However, Aaron Rodgers recently expressed concerns with the younger players not learning from their mistakes, so Fulgham will continue to push them for a roster spot by replacing Malik Taylor (undisclosed), who was waived Wednesday with an undisclosed injury designation.