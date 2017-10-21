Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Officially listed as questionable
Smallwood (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against Washington.
Smallwood went through a full practice earlier in the week, so the prevailing belief is that he'll be available in full capacity Monday night. He also practiced in full Saturday, which lends even more credence to that notion.
