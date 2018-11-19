Smallwood lost four yards on his lone carry and was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 48-7 loss to the Saints.

Smallwood has seen his workload drop dramatically over the past couple games as Josh Adams has emerged, and the third-year vet's only rush of the day came on the last play before halftime. The 24-year-old seems to have also fallen behind Corey Clement, who saw just four touches on the day himself, while Adams saw seven carries and six targets. Of the three, the rookie Adams is the only even somewhat reliable option heading into a Week 12 home matchup with the Giants.