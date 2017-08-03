Wolff was released by the Redskins on Thursday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

The Redskins made a plethora of moves at safety on Thursday, releasing Wolff and Josh Evans while adding Stefan McClure and Tim Scott. Wolff hasn't played in an NFL game since tearing his ACL in 2014.

