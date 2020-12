McGuire reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday and was later cut, per the NFL's official transaction log.

McGuire got the call to suit up for Miami's Week 14 home test against the defending-champion Chiefs, though he ultimately did not see any action during the contest. Having made stops in Kansas City, Dallas and Miami within the past calendar year, the 26-year-old remains devoid of an NFL appearance since his time with the Jets in 2018.