McGuire will sign with the Chiefs' practice squad Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
The Chiefs are making the move after rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain and a strained hip in last week's win over the Saints. McGuire will add organizational depth in the backfield behind Le'Veon Bell, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson (illness). The fourth-year tailback hasn't suited up since 2018 when he rushed 92 times for 276 yards and three touchdowns and caught 19 receptions for 193 yards and a score.