Brown (undisclosed) had his practice squad contract with the Bears expire on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Brown made the Packers' season-opening roster but was waived after Week 4 and eventually landed on the Bears' practice squad. The 26-year-old appear in 16 games over the past two seasons between Green Bay and Oakland, posting 20 tackles (16 solo) and one pass defensed.

