Stogner signed a contract with the Falcons on Tuesday.

Stogner will get a chance in Atlanta after going undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2024. During his senior campaign, the Sooner recorded 17 catches and 196 yards in 13 contests. With no clear options behind Kyle Pitts and newly signed Charlie Woerner, Stogner could have a fighting chance to ultimately make the Falcons roster with a good performance during training camp.