The Falcons selected Washington in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 187th overall.

Atlanta double-dipped on skill position depth in the sixth round, taking Alabama running back Jase McClellan and Illinois' Washington with back-to-back picks. Washington was not a lock to be drafted and did not receive a combine invite. An older prospect at 23 years old, did not have a receiving touchdown until his fifth year in college. At his pro day, he ran a 4.46 in the 40 and had a strong 39.5-inch vertical jump. Washington does not have an obvious top-end trait that would portend a starting role in the NFL.