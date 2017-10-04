Falcons' Jack Crawford: Undergoing season-ending surgery
Crawford (biceps) is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery in the near future, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The operation means that Crawford now has no chance of being one of the two players the Falcons can activate from injured reserve later this season. Per McClure, the Falcons worked out a slew of defensive linemen Tuesday, so don't be surprised if the team adds depth to that position group prior to their next game Oct. 15 against the Dolphins.
