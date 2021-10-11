Smith caught all three of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Jets.

The Falcons were without their top two wideouts Sunday, which allowed Smith extra opportunities in the passing game. The 33-year-old didn't disappoint and turned that opportunity into a season-high 30 receiving yards against the Jets. Smith remains behind Hayden Hurst and Kyle Pitts on the depth chart, but he will likely continue to see minor production as long as Matt Ryan continues to utilize his tight ends and running backs at a rapid rate.