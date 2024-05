The Falcons signed Hiliare on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Following a successful workout, Atlanta has agreed to terms with Hiliare. The Bowling Green product posted 103 receptions for 1,279 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final two collegiate seasons. Hiliare is most likely a long shot to make the Falcons' final roster, but he's got the opportunity to compete for a depth role as the offseason advances.