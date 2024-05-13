The Falcons signed Dwelley (ankle) on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dwelley finished last season on injured reserve after sustaining an ankle injury, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. After spending the first six seasons of his NFL career with the 49ers, the 29-year-old tight end has agreed to terms with the Falcons. Across his last three seasons, Dwelley has appeared in 41 games and made two starts, catching eight of his 12 targets for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Despite his underwhelming offensive production, the San Diego product has been a consistent contributor on special teams (619 special teams snaps over the last three years), and he's expected to compete for a similar role in Atlanta.