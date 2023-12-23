Dwelley (ankle) did not practice Friday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dwelley has missed San Francisco's past two games due to an ankle injury, and his chance of playing Monday against Baltimore isn't strong given that he has sat out the team's first two practices this week. In fact, the veteran tight end hasn't been able to practice at all since getting hurt Week 13 versus Philadelphia. Brayden Willis could continue to see a handful of snaps on offense Monday if Dwelley is sidelined again.