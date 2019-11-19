Falcons' Vic Beasley: Sacks in consecutive weeks
Beasley recorded two solo tackles, including a sack during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.
Beasley also picked up a pass deflection in Sunday's win. For a second time this season, he has carded sacks in consecutive weeks, giving Beasley four total on the year. Through 10 games in 2019, Beasley has 25 tackles and continues to be a boom-or-bust fantasy option.
