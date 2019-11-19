Play

Beasley recorded two solo tackles, including a sack during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.

Beasley also picked up a pass deflection in Sunday's win. For a second time this season, he has carded sacks in consecutive weeks, giving Beasley four total on the year. Through 10 games in 2019, Beasley has 25 tackles and continues to be a boom-or-bust fantasy option.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories