Beasley will be waived by the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The 28-year-old signed with Tennessee on a one-year, $9.5 million deal in March, but he had only three tackles, one forced fumble and zero sacks in five games. Beasley had 37.5 sacks over his first five seasons with the Falcons, but his tenure with the Titans will come to an unceremonious end after minimal production.