The Falcons selected Logue in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 197th overall.

Atlanta has added three pieces along the defensive front over the past two days of the 2024 NFL Draft, but Logue appears to be a true nose tackle based on sheer size (6-foot-5, 314 pounds). Given the Falcons have a number of veterans at the position already, it'll be interesting to see if Logue can crack the 53-man roster this season.