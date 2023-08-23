We always get asked about ways to make your Fantasy league better. You can add more flex spots or a Superflex. You can tweak the scoring system. Or you can take it to another level.
Introduce individual defensive players (IDP) to your league and get ready to have your mind blown. Do you want to know more about the NFL? Study both sides of the ball and find out who the best defensive players are in the league. You can thank me later.
Now, in this 12-team, IDP league we take things to an extreme, and there are some incredible Fantasy analysts from around the industry in this draft. We start nine defensive players of 2 DL, 3 LB, 3 DB and one flex (DL/LB/DB). That's along with eight offensive players of one QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, one TE and one flex (RB/WR/TE).
The offensive players still take precedence in this league -- we didn't have an IDP come off the board until the end of Round 6 -- but once the seal was broken we had a flood of defensive players get drafted. And that's when the fun begins.
The goal is to draft linebackers who rack up tackles (Jacksonville's Foye Oluokun, Baltimore's Roquan Smith and Kansas City's Nick Bolton), defensive linemen who are sack artists (Cleveland's Myles Garrett, San Francisco's Nick Bosa and Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby) and defensive backs who are always around the ball, which are typically safeties (Chargers' Derwin James, Houston's Jalen Pitre and Pittsburgh's Minkah Fitzpatrick). Those are just some examples of the top-tier guys, but there are many more.
So, if you're in an IDP league, study this draft and the results. You'll definitely learn something. And if you don't play in an IDP league you can still learn something from how we drafted the offensive players as well.
But if you want to enhance your league, spice it up with some IDP options. You can add one, three or nine players like us. You won't regret it.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
2. Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report
3. David Gonos, The Athletic
4. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
5. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
6. Chris Harris, Harris Football
7. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
8. Bob Harris, Fantasy Football Diehards
9. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
10. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
11. Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy
12. Joe Pisapia, Fantasy Pros
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|3
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Chase WR CIN
|4
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|6
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|7
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|T. Kelce TE KC
|8
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|9
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|T. Hill WR MIA
|10
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|11
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|12
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|A. Brown WR PHI
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|14
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|15
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|16
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|17
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Henry RB TEN
|18
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|19
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Adams WR LV
|20
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|21
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Taylor RB IND
|22
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|23
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|C. Olave WR NO
|24
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|D. Smith WR PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|26
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|27
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|K. Allen WR LAC
|28
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|29
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Allen QB BUF
|30
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|31
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|32
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|33
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|34
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|35
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|36
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|N. Harris RB PIT
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|A. Jones RB GB
|38
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|39
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|40
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|41
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Conner RB ARI
|42
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|D. Samuel WR SF
|43
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|44
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Moore WR CHI
|45
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Watson WR GB
|46
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|47
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|48
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|50
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|51
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|52
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Fields QB CHI
|53
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|54
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|55
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|56
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|57
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|R. White RB TB
|58
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|D. London WR ATL
|59
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|C. Godwin WR TB
|60
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|62
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|63
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|A. Richardson QB IND
|64
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|65
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Waller TE NYG
|66
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Cook RB BUF
|67
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|G. Kittle TE SF
|68
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|A. Kamara RB NO
|69
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|70
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|M. Evans WR TB
|71
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|F. Oluokun LB JAC
|72
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|74
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|75
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|76
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|M. Garrett DL CLE
|77
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|78
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|79
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Williams RB DEN
|80
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|R. Smith LB BAL
|81
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|C. Akers RB LAR
|82
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|J. Addison WR MIN
|83
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|84
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|M. Crosby DL LV
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|86
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|D. Swift RB PHI
|87
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|88
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|N. Bolton LB KC
|89
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|M. Williams WR LAC
|90
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|G. Davis WR BUF
|91
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|M. Pittman WR IND
|92
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|M. Brown WR ARI
|93
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|M. Thomas WR NO
|94
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. White LB TB
|95
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|96
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|R. Doubs WR GB
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|S. Perine RB DEN
|98
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|D. Cook RB NYJ
|99
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|A. Dillon RB GB
|100
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|101
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|N. Bosa DL SF
|102
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|T. Watt LB PIT
|103
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|C. Mosley LB NYJ
|104
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. James DB LAC
|105
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|106
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|S. Moore WR KC
|107
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|108
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|E. Moore WR CLE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|110
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|J. Jewell LB DEN
|111
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|N. Collins WR HOU
|112
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Pitre DB HOU
|113
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Bosa DL LAC
|114
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|B. Wagner LB SEA
|115
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|Z. Franklin LB IND
|116
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Warren RB PIT
|117
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|118
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|E. Engram TE JAC
|119
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|120
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|B. Okereke LB NYG
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|122
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|S. Leonard LB IND
|123
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|R. Penny RB PHI
|124
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|F. Warner LB SF
|125
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Campbell LB GB
|126
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|B. Burns DL CAR
|127
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|L. Wilson LB CIN
|128
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|C. Holcomb LB PIT
|129
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Brisker DB CHI
|130
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|M. Parsons LB DAL
|131
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|T. Edmunds LB CHI
|132
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|R. Rice WR KC
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|Q. Williams DL NYJ
|134
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|135
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|A. Donald DL LAR
|136
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|A. Hutchinson DL DET
|137
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|M. Judon LB NE
|138
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|139
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Hunter DL MIN
|140
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|M. Fitzpatrick DB PIT
|141
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|A. Al-Shaair LB TEN
|142
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|T. Burks WR TEN
|143
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|C. Jones DL KC
|144
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|146
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|147
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|E. Kendricks LB LAC
|148
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|149
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|N. Dean LB PHI
|150
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Greenlaw LB SF
|151
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|B. Baker DB ARI
|152
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|153
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|T. Edwards LB CHI
|154
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|155
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|M. Milano LB BUF
|156
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Watson QB CLE
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|158
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|159
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|E. Hull RB IND
|160
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|A. Singleton LB DEN
|161
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|162
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|K. Dugger DB NE
|163
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. Williams RB NO
|164
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|P. Werner LB NO
|165
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|E. Jones LB LAR
|166
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|167
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|F. Luvu LB CAR
|168
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|K. Toney WR KC
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|C. Wilkins DL MIA
|170
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|171
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Chinn DB CAR
|172
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|W. Anderson Jr. DL HOU
|173
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|174
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. Meyers WR LV
|175
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|176
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Poyer DB BUF
|177
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|Q. Walker LB GB
|178
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|179
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|E. Elliott RB NE
|180
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|R. Jenkins DB JAC
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Achane RB MIA
|182
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|K. Miller RB NO
|183
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|J. Hicks LB MIN
|184
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|185
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Jones QB NYG
|186
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|L. David LB TB
|187
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|188
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|K. Hamilton DB BAL
|189
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|T. Hufanga DB SF
|190
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|191
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|D. Deablo LB LV
|192
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|G. Smith QB SEA
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|Z. White RB LV
|194
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|J. Goff QB DET
|195
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Williams WR DET
|196
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Long LB MIA
|197
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|198
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|K. Byard DB TEN
|199
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|A. Winfield Jr. DB TB
|200
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Tranquill LB KC
|201
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|202
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|H. Reddick LB PHI
|203
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|K. Curl DB WAS
|204
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|R. Evans LB ATL
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|P. Queen LB BAL
|206
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|K. Thibodeaux LB NYG
|207
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|H. Smith DB MIN
|208
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Vaughn RB DAL
|209
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Buckner DL IND
|210
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|T. Spears RB TEN
|211
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|212
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|213
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|E. Jackson DB CHI
|214
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|215
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|J. Simmons DB DEN
|216
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Johnson TE NO
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|218
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|219
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|C. Heyward DL PIT
|220
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Bates III DB ATL
|221
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Campbell LB DET
|222
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. Thompson DB ARI
|223
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Reed WR GB
|224
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|225
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Allen DL WAS
|226
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|T. Diggs DB DAL
|227
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|S. Hubbard DL CIN
|228
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|J. Brooks LB SEA
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|C. Barton LB WAS
|230
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|X. McKinney DB NYG
|231
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|S. Howell QB WAS
|232
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|R. Grant DB ATL
|233
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|C. Jordan DL NO
|234
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|D. Chark WR CAR
|235
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|A. Pierce WR IND
|236
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Fuller DB LAR
|237
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Harris RB BUF
|238
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|A. Highsmith LB PIT
|239
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|R. Neal DB TB
|240
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|D. Perryman LB HOU
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|242
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|G. Rousseau DL BUF
|243
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|244
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Hyatt WR NYG
|245
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|N. Dell WR HOU
|246
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|C. Gardner-Johnson DB DET
|247
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|K. Ingram RB ARI
|248
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|L. Sneed DB KC
|249
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|250
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|S. Gardner DB NYJ
|251
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|J. Holland DB MIA
|252
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|R. Douglas DB GB
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|J. Love DB SEA
|254
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|T. Hendrickson DL CIN
|255
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|S. Green-Thompson LB CAR
|256
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|257
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|258
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|R. Moore WR ARI
|259
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|260
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|G. Karlaftis DL KC
|261
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|262
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|K. Paye DL IND
|263
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|D. Lawrence DL DAL
|264
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|C. Davis DB TB
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|D. Payne DL WAS
|266
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|K. Elliss LB ATL
|267
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Wilson DB DAL
|268
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|269
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|C. Young DL WAS
|270
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. Davis LB WAS
|271
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|K. Murray QB ARI
|272
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Parker WR NE
|273
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Love QB GB
|274
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|A. Anzalone LB DET
|275
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|276
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|P. Campbell WR NYG
|Round 24
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|277
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|N. Smith DL PHI
|278
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|G. Delpit DB CLE
|279
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|J. Phillips LB MIA
|280
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|281
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|282
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|L. Musgrave TE GB
|283
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|284
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Ross WR KC
|285
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Lloyd LB JAC
|286
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|Q. Williams LB NYJ
|287
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|J. Kearse DB DAL
|288
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Jones DB NE
|Round 25
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|289
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|D. Davis LB NO
|290
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|291
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|K. Moore DB IND
|292
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Jackson RB IND
|293
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|R. James WR KC
|294
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|295
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|296
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|K. Mack LB LAC
|297
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|V. Bell DB CAR
|298
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|299
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|J. Uche LB NE
|300
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|Round 26
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|301
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|302
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|K. Pickett QB PIT
|303
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|304
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Downs WR IND
|305
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|306
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|M. Murphy DL CIN
|307
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|308
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|G. Everett TE LAC
|309
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|310
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|311
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|R. Woods WR HOU
|312
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|L. Vander Esch LB DAL
|Round 27
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|313
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|A. Jackson DB NYG
|314
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|J. Sweat DL PHI
|315
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|T. Andersen LB ATL
|316
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|M. Hoecht DL LAR
|317
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|K. Williams RB LAR
|318
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|L. Fournette RB TB
|319
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|M. Sweat DL WAS
|320
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|321
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|C. Otton TE TB
|322
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|T. Wilson DL LV
|323
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|J. Baker LB MIA
|324
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|I. Simmons LB ARI
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|24
|D. Smith WR PHI
|3
|25
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|48
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|5
|49
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|6
|72
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|7
|73
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|8
|96
|R. Doubs WR GB
|9
|97
|S. Perine RB DEN
|10
|120
|B. Okereke LB NYG
|11
|121
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|12
|144
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|13
|145
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|14
|168
|K. Toney WR KC
|15
|169
|C. Wilkins DL MIA
|16
|192
|G. Smith QB SEA
|17
|193
|Z. White RB LV
|18
|216
|J. Johnson TE NO
|19
|217
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|20
|240
|D. Perryman LB HOU
|21
|241
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|22
|264
|C. Davis DB TB
|23
|265
|D. Payne DL WAS
|24
|288
|J. Jones DB NE
|25
|289
|D. Davis LB NO
|26
|312
|L. Vander Esch LB DAL
|27
|313
|A. Jackson DB NYG
|Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|23
|C. Olave WR NO
|3
|26
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|4
|47
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|5
|50
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|6
|71
|F. Oluokun LB JAC
|7
|74
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|95
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|9
|98
|D. Cook RB NYJ
|10
|119
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|11
|122
|S. Leonard LB IND
|12
|143
|C. Jones DL KC
|13
|146
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|14
|167
|F. Luvu LB CAR
|15
|170
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|16
|191
|D. Deablo LB LV
|17
|194
|J. Goff QB DET
|18
|215
|J. Simmons DB DEN
|19
|218
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|20
|239
|R. Neal DB TB
|21
|242
|G. Rousseau DL BUF
|22
|263
|D. Lawrence DL DAL
|23
|266
|K. Elliss LB ATL
|24
|287
|J. Kearse DB DAL
|25
|290
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|26
|311
|R. Woods WR HOU
|27
|314
|J. Sweat DL PHI
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|22
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|27
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|46
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|5
|51
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|70
|M. Evans WR TB
|7
|75
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|8
|94
|D. White LB TB
|9
|99
|A. Dillon RB GB
|10
|118
|E. Engram TE JAC
|11
|123
|R. Penny RB PHI
|12
|142
|T. Burks WR TEN
|13
|147
|E. Kendricks LB LAC
|14
|166
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|15
|171
|J. Chinn DB CAR
|16
|190
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|17
|195
|J. Williams WR DET
|18
|214
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|19
|219
|C. Heyward DL PIT
|20
|238
|A. Highsmith LB PIT
|21
|243
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|22
|262
|K. Paye DL IND
|23
|267
|D. Wilson DB DAL
|24
|286
|Q. Williams LB NYJ
|25
|291
|K. Moore DB IND
|26
|310
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|27
|315
|T. Andersen LB ATL
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|21
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|28
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|45
|C. Watson WR GB
|5
|52
|J. Fields QB CHI
|6
|69
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|7
|76
|M. Garrett DL CLE
|8
|93
|M. Thomas WR NO
|9
|100
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|10
|117
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|11
|124
|F. Warner LB SF
|12
|141
|A. Al-Shaair LB TEN
|13
|148
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|14
|165
|E. Jones LB LAR
|15
|172
|W. Anderson Jr. DL HOU
|16
|189
|T. Hufanga DB SF
|17
|196
|D. Long LB MIA
|18
|213
|E. Jackson DB CHI
|19
|220
|J. Bates III DB ATL
|20
|237
|D. Harris RB BUF
|21
|244
|J. Hyatt WR NYG
|22
|261
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|23
|268
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|24
|285
|D. Lloyd LB JAC
|25
|292
|D. Jackson RB IND
|26
|309
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|27
|316
|M. Hoecht DL LAR
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|20
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|3
|29
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|44
|D. Moore WR CHI
|5
|53
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|6
|68
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|77
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|8
|92
|M. Brown WR ARI
|9
|101
|N. Bosa DL SF
|10
|116
|J. Warren RB PIT
|11
|125
|D. Campbell LB GB
|12
|140
|M. Fitzpatrick DB PIT
|13
|149
|N. Dean LB PHI
|14
|164
|P. Werner LB NO
|15
|173
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|16
|188
|K. Hamilton DB BAL
|17
|197
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|18
|212
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|19
|221
|J. Campbell LB DET
|20
|236
|J. Fuller DB LAR
|21
|245
|N. Dell WR HOU
|22
|260
|G. Karlaftis DL KC
|23
|269
|C. Young DL WAS
|24
|284
|J. Ross WR KC
|25
|293
|R. James WR KC
|26
|308
|G. Everett TE LAC
|27
|317
|K. Williams RB LAR
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|19
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|30
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|4
|43
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|5
|54
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|6
|67
|G. Kittle TE SF
|7
|78
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|8
|91
|M. Pittman WR IND
|9
|102
|T. Watt LB PIT
|10
|115
|Z. Franklin LB IND
|11
|126
|B. Burns DL CAR
|12
|139
|D. Hunter DL MIN
|13
|150
|D. Greenlaw LB SF
|14
|163
|J. Williams RB NO
|15
|174
|J. Meyers WR LV
|16
|187
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|17
|198
|K. Byard DB TEN
|18
|211
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|19
|222
|J. Thompson DB ARI
|20
|235
|A. Pierce WR IND
|21
|246
|C. Gardner-Johnson DB DET
|22
|259
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|23
|270
|J. Davis LB WAS
|24
|283
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|25
|294
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|26
|307
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|27
|318
|L. Fournette RB TB
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|18
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|31
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|4
|42
|D. Samuel WR SF
|5
|55
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|6
|66
|J. Cook RB BUF
|7
|79
|J. Williams RB DEN
|8
|90
|G. Davis WR BUF
|9
|103
|C. Mosley LB NYJ
|10
|114
|B. Wagner LB SEA
|11
|127
|L. Wilson LB CIN
|12
|138
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|13
|151
|B. Baker DB ARI
|14
|162
|K. Dugger DB NE
|15
|175
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|16
|186
|L. David LB TB
|17
|199
|A. Winfield Jr. DB TB
|18
|210
|T. Spears RB TEN
|19
|223
|J. Reed WR GB
|20
|234
|D. Chark WR CAR
|21
|247
|K. Ingram RB ARI
|22
|258
|R. Moore WR ARI
|23
|271
|K. Murray QB ARI
|24
|282
|L. Musgrave TE GB
|25
|295
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|26
|306
|M. Murphy DL CIN
|27
|319
|M. Sweat DL WAS
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|17
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|32
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|4
|41
|J. Conner RB ARI
|5
|56
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|65
|D. Waller TE NYG
|7
|80
|R. Smith LB BAL
|8
|89
|M. Williams WR LAC
|9
|104
|D. James DB LAC
|10
|113
|J. Bosa DL LAC
|11
|128
|C. Holcomb LB PIT
|12
|137
|M. Judon LB NE
|13
|152
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|14
|161
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|15
|176
|J. Poyer DB BUF
|16
|185
|D. Jones QB NYG
|17
|200
|D. Tranquill LB KC
|18
|209
|D. Buckner DL IND
|19
|224
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|20
|233
|C. Jordan DL NO
|21
|248
|L. Sneed DB KC
|22
|257
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|23
|272
|D. Parker WR NE
|24
|281
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|25
|296
|K. Mack LB LAC
|26
|305
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|27
|320
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|16
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|33
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|4
|40
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|5
|57
|R. White RB TB
|6
|64
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|7
|81
|C. Akers RB LAR
|8
|88
|N. Bolton LB KC
|9
|105
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|10
|112
|J. Pitre DB HOU
|11
|129
|J. Brisker DB CHI
|12
|136
|A. Hutchinson DL DET
|13
|153
|T. Edwards LB CHI
|14
|160
|A. Singleton LB DEN
|15
|177
|Q. Walker LB GB
|16
|184
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|17
|201
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|18
|208
|D. Vaughn RB DAL
|19
|225
|J. Allen DL WAS
|20
|232
|R. Grant DB ATL
|21
|249
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|22
|256
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|23
|273
|J. Love QB GB
|24
|280
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|25
|297
|V. Bell DB CAR
|26
|304
|J. Downs WR IND
|27
|321
|C. Otton TE TB
|Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|2
|15
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|3
|34
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|4
|39
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|5
|58
|D. London WR ATL
|6
|63
|A. Richardson QB IND
|7
|82
|J. Addison WR MIN
|8
|87
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|9
|106
|S. Moore WR KC
|10
|111
|N. Collins WR HOU
|11
|130
|M. Parsons LB DAL
|12
|135
|A. Donald DL LAR
|13
|154
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|14
|159
|E. Hull RB IND
|15
|178
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|16
|183
|J. Hicks LB MIN
|17
|202
|H. Reddick LB PHI
|18
|207
|H. Smith DB MIN
|19
|226
|T. Diggs DB DAL
|20
|231
|S. Howell QB WAS
|21
|250
|S. Gardner DB NYJ
|22
|255
|S. Green-Thompson LB CAR
|23
|274
|A. Anzalone LB DET
|24
|279
|J. Phillips LB MIA
|25
|298
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|26
|303
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|27
|322
|T. Wilson DL LV
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|2
|14
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|3
|35
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|4
|38
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|5
|59
|C. Godwin WR TB
|6
|62
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|7
|83
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|8
|86
|D. Swift RB PHI
|9
|107
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|10
|110
|J. Jewell LB DEN
|11
|131
|T. Edmunds LB CHI
|12
|134
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|13
|155
|M. Milano LB BUF
|14
|158
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|15
|179
|E. Elliott RB NE
|16
|182
|K. Miller RB NO
|17
|203
|K. Curl DB WAS
|18
|206
|K. Thibodeaux LB NYG
|19
|227
|S. Hubbard DL CIN
|20
|230
|X. McKinney DB NYG
|21
|251
|J. Holland DB MIA
|22
|254
|T. Hendrickson DL CIN
|23
|275
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|24
|278
|G. Delpit DB CLE
|25
|299
|J. Uche LB NE
|26
|302
|K. Pickett QB PIT
|27
|323
|J. Baker LB MIA
|Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|A. Brown WR PHI
|2
|13
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|36
|N. Harris RB PIT
|4
|37
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|60
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|6
|61
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|7
|84
|M. Crosby DL LV
|8
|85
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|9
|108
|E. Moore WR CLE
|10
|109
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|11
|132
|R. Rice WR KC
|12
|133
|Q. Williams DL NYJ
|13
|156
|D. Watson QB CLE
|14
|157
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|15
|180
|R. Jenkins DB JAC
|16
|181
|D. Achane RB MIA
|17
|204
|R. Evans LB ATL
|18
|205
|P. Queen LB BAL
|19
|228
|J. Brooks LB SEA
|20
|229
|C. Barton LB WAS
|21
|252
|R. Douglas DB GB
|22
|253
|J. Love DB SEA
|23
|276
|P. Campbell WR NYG
|24
|277
|N. Smith DL PHI
|25
|300
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|26
|301
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|27
|324
|I. Simmons LB ARI