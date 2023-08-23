NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders
USATSI

We always get asked about ways to make your Fantasy league better. You can add more flex spots or a Superflex. You can tweak the scoring system. Or you can take it to another level.

Introduce individual defensive players (IDP) to your league and get ready to have your mind blown. Do you want to know more about the NFL? Study both sides of the ball and find out who the best defensive players are in the league. You can thank me later.

Now, in this 12-team, IDP league we take things to an extreme, and there are some incredible Fantasy analysts from around the industry in this draft. We start nine defensive players of 2 DL, 3 LB, 3 DB and one flex (DL/LB/DB). That's along with eight offensive players of one QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, one TE and one flex (RB/WR/TE).

The offensive players still take precedence in this league -- we didn't have an IDP come off the board until the end of Round 6 -- but once the seal was broken we had a flood of defensive players get drafted. And that's when the fun begins.

The goal is to draft linebackers who rack up tackles (Jacksonville's Foye Oluokun, Baltimore's Roquan Smith and Kansas City's Nick Bolton), defensive linemen who are sack artists (Cleveland's Myles Garrett, San Francisco's Nick Bosa and Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby) and defensive backs who are always around the ball, which are typically safeties (Chargers' Derwin James, Houston's Jalen Pitre and Pittsburgh's Minkah Fitzpatrick). Those are just some examples of the top-tier guys, but there are many more.

So, if you're in an IDP league, study this draft and the results. You'll definitely learn something. And if you don't play in an IDP league you can still learn something from how we drafted the offensive players as well.

But if you want to enhance your league, spice it up with some IDP options. You can add one, three or nine players like us. You won't regret it.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
2. Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report
3. David Gonos, The Athletic
4. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
5. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
6. Chris Harris, Harris Football 
7. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
8. Bob Harris, Fantasy Football Diehards
9. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
10. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
11. Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy
12. Joe Pisapia, Fantasy Pros

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) C. McCaffrey RB SF
3 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Chase WR CIN
4 Dave Richard (CBS) A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) B. Robinson RB ATL
6 Chris Harris (Harris Football) S. Barkley RB NYG
7 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. Kelce TE KC
8 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) C. Kupp WR LAR
9 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) T. Hill WR MIA
10 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) T. Pollard RB DAL
11 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) S. Diggs WR BUF
12 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) A. Brown WR PHI
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) C. Lamb WR DAL
14 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) A. St. Brown WR DET
15 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) G. Wilson WR NYJ
16 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) N. Chubb RB CLE
17 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Henry RB TEN
18 Heath Cummings (CBS) P. Mahomes QB KC
19 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Adams WR LV
20 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Waddle WR MIA
21 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Taylor RB IND
22 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Jacobs RB LV
23 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) C. Olave WR NO
24 Adam Aizer (CBS) D. Smith WR PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Mixon RB CIN
26 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) R. Stevenson RB NE
27 David Gonos (The Athletic) K. Allen WR LAC
28 Dave Richard (CBS) T. Higgins WR CIN
29 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Allen QB BUF
30 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Metcalf WR SEA
31 Heath Cummings (CBS) C. Ridley WR JAC
32 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Gibbs RB DET
33 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Hurts QB PHI
34 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) B. Hall RB NYJ
35 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) M. Andrews TE BAL
36 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) N. Harris RB PIT
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) A. Jones RB GB
38 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) T. Etienne RB JAC
39 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) D. Pierce RB HOU
40 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Hopkins WR TEN
41 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Conner RB ARI
42 Heath Cummings (CBS) D. Samuel WR SF
43 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Walker III RB SEA
44 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Moore WR CHI
45 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Watson WR GB
46 David Gonos (The Athletic) A. Cooper WR CLE
47 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) J. Jeudy WR DEN
48 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Burrow QB CIN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Adam Aizer (CBS) A. Mattison RB MIN
50 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) M. Sanders RB CAR
51 David Gonos (The Athletic) L. Jackson QB BAL
52 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Fields QB CHI
53 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Dobbins RB BAL
54 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Herbert QB LAC
55 Heath Cummings (CBS) C. Kirk WR JAC
56 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) T. McLaurin WR WAS
57 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) R. White RB TB
58 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) D. London WR ATL
59 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) C. Godwin WR TB
60 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) T. Hockenson TE MIN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) Z. Flowers WR BAL
62 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) D. Johnson WR PIT
63 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) A. Richardson QB IND
64 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Dotson WR WAS
65 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Waller TE NYG
66 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Cook RB BUF
67 Chris Harris (Harris Football) G. Kittle TE SF
68 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) A. Kamara RB NO
69 Dave Richard (CBS) B. Aiyuk WR SF
70 David Gonos (The Athletic) M. Evans WR TB
71 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) F. Oluokun LB JAC
72 Adam Aizer (CBS) K. Pitts TE ATL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Adam Aizer (CBS) G. Pickens WR PIT
74 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) D. Goedert TE PHI
75 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Montgomery RB DET
76 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Garrett DL CLE
77 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Lockett WR SEA
78 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Herbert RB CHI
79 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Williams RB DEN
80 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) R. Smith LB BAL
81 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Akers RB LAR
82 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) J. Addison WR MIN
83 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) T. Lawrence QB JAC
84 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) M. Crosby DL LV
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) I. Pacheco RB KC
86 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) D. Swift RB PHI
87 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
88 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) N. Bolton LB KC
89 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) M. Williams WR LAC
90 Heath Cummings (CBS) G. Davis WR BUF
91 Chris Harris (Harris Football) M. Pittman WR IND
92 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) M. Brown WR ARI
93 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Thomas WR NO
94 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. White LB TB
95 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) B. Cooks WR DAL
96 Adam Aizer (CBS) R. Doubs WR GB
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Adam Aizer (CBS) S. Perine RB DEN
98 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) D. Cook RB NYJ
99 David Gonos (The Athletic) A. Dillon RB GB
100 Dave Richard (CBS) B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
101 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) N. Bosa DL SF
102 Chris Harris (Harris Football) T. Watt LB PIT
103 Heath Cummings (CBS) C. Mosley LB NYJ
104 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. James DB LAC
105 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
106 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) S. Moore WR KC
107 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) A. Gibson RB WAS
108 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) E. Moore WR CLE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) R. Johnson RB CHI
110 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) J. Jewell LB DEN
111 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) N. Collins WR HOU
112 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Pitre DB HOU
113 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Bosa DL LAC
114 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Wagner LB SEA
115 Chris Harris (Harris Football) Z. Franklin LB IND
116 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Warren RB PIT
117 Dave Richard (CBS) Q. Johnston WR LAC
118 David Gonos (The Athletic) E. Engram TE JAC
119 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) C. Sutton WR DEN
120 Adam Aizer (CBS) B. Okereke LB NYG
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Wilson RB MIA
122 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) S. Leonard LB IND
123 David Gonos (The Athletic) R. Penny RB PHI
124 Dave Richard (CBS) F. Warner LB SF
125 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Campbell LB GB
126 Chris Harris (Harris Football) B. Burns DL CAR
127 Heath Cummings (CBS) L. Wilson LB CIN
128 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) C. Holcomb LB PIT
129 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Brisker DB CHI
130 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) M. Parsons LB DAL
131 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) T. Edmunds LB CHI
132 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) R. Rice WR KC
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) Q. Williams DL NYJ
134 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) T. Bigsby RB JAC
135 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) A. Donald DL LAR
136 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) A. Hutchinson DL DET
137 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) M. Judon LB NE
138 Heath Cummings (CBS) R. Bateman WR BAL
139 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Hunter DL MIN
140 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) M. Fitzpatrick DB PIT
141 Dave Richard (CBS) A. Al-Shaair LB TEN
142 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Burks WR TEN
143 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) C. Jones DL KC
144 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Adam Aizer (CBS) K. Gainwell RB PHI
146 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) E. Mitchell RB SF
147 David Gonos (The Athletic) E. Kendricks LB LAC
148 Dave Richard (CBS) P. Freiermuth TE PIT
149 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) N. Dean LB PHI
150 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Greenlaw LB SF
151 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Baker DB ARI
152 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
153 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) T. Edwards LB CHI
154 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) T. Chandler RB MIN
155 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) M. Milano LB BUF
156 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) D. Watson QB CLE
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) K. Cousins QB MIN
158 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) T. Boyd WR CIN
159 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) E. Hull RB IND
160 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) A. Singleton LB DEN
161 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. McKinnon RB KC
162 Heath Cummings (CBS) K. Dugger DB NE
163 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Williams RB NO
164 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) P. Werner LB NO
165 Dave Richard (CBS) E. Jones LB LAR
166 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Schultz TE HOU
167 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) F. Luvu LB CAR
168 Adam Aizer (CBS) K. Toney WR KC
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Adam Aizer (CBS) C. Wilkins DL MIA
170 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) D. Prescott QB DAL
171 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Chinn DB CAR
172 Dave Richard (CBS) W. Anderson Jr. DL HOU
173 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Kincaid TE BUF
174 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Meyers WR LV
175 Heath Cummings (CBS) R. Mostert RB MIA
176 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Poyer DB BUF
177 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) Q. Walker LB GB
178 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) S. LaPorta TE DET
179 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) E. Elliott RB NE
180 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) R. Jenkins DB JAC
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) D. Achane RB MIA
182 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) K. Miller RB NO
183 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) J. Hicks LB MIN
184 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Njoku TE CLE
185 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Jones QB NYG
186 Heath Cummings (CBS) L. David LB TB
187 Chris Harris (Harris Football) T. Allgeier RB ATL
188 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) K. Hamilton DB BAL
189 Dave Richard (CBS) T. Hufanga DB SF
190 David Gonos (The Athletic) A. Rodgers QB NYJ
191 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) D. Deablo LB LV
192 Adam Aizer (CBS) G. Smith QB SEA
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Adam Aizer (CBS) Z. White RB LV
194 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) J. Goff QB DET
195 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Williams WR DET
196 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Long LB MIA
197 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
198 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Byard DB TEN
199 Heath Cummings (CBS) A. Winfield Jr. DB TB
200 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Tranquill LB KC
201 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) A. Thielen WR CAR
202 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) H. Reddick LB PHI
203 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) K. Curl DB WAS
204 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) R. Evans LB ATL
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) P. Queen LB BAL
206 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) K. Thibodeaux LB NYG
207 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) H. Smith DB MIN
208 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Vaughn RB DAL
209 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Buckner DL IND
210 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. Spears RB TEN
211 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Hunt RB CLE
212 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Singletary RB HOU
213 Dave Richard (CBS) E. Jackson DB CHI
214 David Gonos (The Athletic) A. Lazard WR NYJ
215 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) J. Simmons DB DEN
216 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Johnson TE NO
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Mingo WR CAR
218 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) I. Hodgins WR NYG
219 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Heyward DL PIT
220 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Bates III DB ATL
221 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Campbell LB DET
222 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Thompson DB ARI
223 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Reed WR GB
224 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) C. Okonkwo TE TEN
225 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Allen DL WAS
226 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) T. Diggs DB DAL
227 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) S. Hubbard DL CIN
228 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) J. Brooks LB SEA
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) C. Barton LB WAS
230 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) X. McKinney DB NYG
231 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) S. Howell QB WAS
232 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) R. Grant DB ATL
233 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) C. Jordan DL NO
234 Heath Cummings (CBS) D. Chark WR CAR
235 Chris Harris (Harris Football) A. Pierce WR IND
236 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Fuller DB LAR
237 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Harris RB BUF
238 David Gonos (The Athletic) A. Highsmith LB PIT
239 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) R. Neal DB TB
240 Adam Aizer (CBS) D. Perryman LB HOU
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Adam Aizer (CBS) C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
242 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) G. Rousseau DL BUF
243 David Gonos (The Athletic) M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
244 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Hyatt WR NYG
245 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) N. Dell WR HOU
246 Chris Harris (Harris Football) C. Gardner-Johnson DB DET
247 Heath Cummings (CBS) K. Ingram RB ARI
248 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) L. Sneed DB KC
249 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) Z. Jones WR JAC
250 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) S. Gardner DB NYJ
251 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) J. Holland DB MIA
252 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) R. Douglas DB GB
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) J. Love DB SEA
254 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) T. Hendrickson DL CIN
255 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) S. Green-Thompson LB CAR
256 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) M. Wilson WR ARI
257 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Foreman RB CHI
258 Heath Cummings (CBS) R. Moore WR ARI
259 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Mooney WR CHI
260 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) G. Karlaftis DL KC
261 Dave Richard (CBS) V. Jefferson WR LAR
262 David Gonos (The Athletic) K. Paye DL IND
263 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) D. Lawrence DL DAL
264 Adam Aizer (CBS) C. Davis DB TB
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Adam Aizer (CBS) D. Payne DL WAS
266 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) K. Elliss LB ATL
267 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Wilson DB DAL
268 Dave Richard (CBS) G. Dulcich TE DEN
269 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) C. Young DL WAS
270 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Davis LB WAS
271 Heath Cummings (CBS) K. Murray QB ARI
272 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Parker WR NE
273 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Love QB GB
274 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) A. Anzalone LB DET
275 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) K. Osborn WR MIN
276 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) P. Campbell WR NYG
Round 24
Pos Team Player
277 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) N. Smith DL PHI
278 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) G. Delpit DB CLE
279 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) J. Phillips LB MIA
280 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Slayton WR NYG
281 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) C. Samuel WR WAS
282 Heath Cummings (CBS) L. Musgrave TE GB
283 Chris Harris (Harris Football) R. Wilson QB DEN
284 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Ross WR KC
285 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Lloyd LB JAC
286 David Gonos (The Athletic) Q. Williams LB NYJ
287 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) J. Kearse DB DAL
288 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Jones DB NE
Round 25
Pos Team Player
289 Adam Aizer (CBS) D. Davis LB NO
290 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) T. Higbee TE LAR
291 David Gonos (The Athletic) K. Moore DB IND
292 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Jackson RB IND
293 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) R. James WR KC
294 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
295 Heath Cummings (CBS) K. Vaughn RB TB
296 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) K. Mack LB LAC
297 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) V. Bell DB CAR
298 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) J. Ferguson TE DAL
299 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) J. Uche LB NE
300 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) G. Edwards RB BAL
Round 26
Pos Team Player
301 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) C. Hubbard RB CAR
302 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) K. Pickett QB PIT
303 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) P. Nacua WR LAR
304 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Downs WR IND
305 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) R. Shaheed WR NO
306 Heath Cummings (CBS) M. Murphy DL CIN
307 Chris Harris (Harris Football) C. Kmet TE CHI
308 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) G. Everett TE LAC
309 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Kelley RB LAC
310 David Gonos (The Athletic) M. Gallup WR DAL
311 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) R. Woods WR HOU
312 Adam Aizer (CBS) L. Vander Esch LB DAL
Round 27
Pos Team Player
313 Adam Aizer (CBS) A. Jackson DB NYG
314 Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge) J. Sweat DL PHI
315 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Andersen LB ATL
316 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Hoecht DL LAR
317 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) K. Williams RB LAR
318 Chris Harris (Harris Football) L. Fournette RB TB
319 Heath Cummings (CBS) M. Sweat DL WAS
320 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) Z. Ertz TE ARI
321 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Otton TE TB
322 Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl) T. Wilson DL LV
323 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) J. Baker LB MIA
324 Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros) I. Simmons LB ARI
Team by Team
Adam Aizer (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 24 D. Smith WR PHI
3 25 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 48 J. Burrow QB CIN
5 49 A. Mattison RB MIN
6 72 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 73 G. Pickens WR PIT
8 96 R. Doubs WR GB
9 97 S. Perine RB DEN
10 120 B. Okereke LB NYG
11 121 J. Wilson RB MIA
12 144 J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
13 145 K. Gainwell RB PHI
14 168 K. Toney WR KC
15 169 C. Wilkins DL MIA
16 192 G. Smith QB SEA
17 193 Z. White RB LV
18 216 J. Johnson TE NO
19 217 J. Mingo WR CAR
20 240 D. Perryman LB HOU
21 241 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
22 264 C. Davis DB TB
23 265 D. Payne DL WAS
24 288 J. Jones DB NE
25 289 D. Davis LB NO
26 312 L. Vander Esch LB DAL
27 313 A. Jackson DB NYG
Gary Davenport (NBC Sports Edge)
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 23 C. Olave WR NO
3 26 R. Stevenson RB NE
4 47 J. Jeudy WR DEN
5 50 M. Sanders RB CAR
6 71 F. Oluokun LB JAC
7 74 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 95 B. Cooks WR DAL
9 98 D. Cook RB NYJ
10 119 C. Sutton WR DEN
11 122 S. Leonard LB IND
12 143 C. Jones DL KC
13 146 E. Mitchell RB SF
14 167 F. Luvu LB CAR
15 170 D. Prescott QB DAL
16 191 D. Deablo LB LV
17 194 J. Goff QB DET
18 215 J. Simmons DB DEN
19 218 I. Hodgins WR NYG
20 239 R. Neal DB TB
21 242 G. Rousseau DL BUF
22 263 D. Lawrence DL DAL
23 266 K. Elliss LB ATL
24 287 J. Kearse DB DAL
25 290 T. Higbee TE LAR
26 311 R. Woods WR HOU
27 314 J. Sweat DL PHI
David Gonos (The Athletic)
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Chase WR CIN
2 22 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 27 K. Allen WR LAC
4 46 A. Cooper WR CLE
5 51 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 70 M. Evans WR TB
7 75 D. Montgomery RB DET
8 94 D. White LB TB
9 99 A. Dillon RB GB
10 118 E. Engram TE JAC
11 123 R. Penny RB PHI
12 142 T. Burks WR TEN
13 147 E. Kendricks LB LAC
14 166 D. Schultz TE HOU
15 171 J. Chinn DB CAR
16 190 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
17 195 J. Williams WR DET
18 214 A. Lazard WR NYJ
19 219 C. Heyward DL PIT
20 238 A. Highsmith LB PIT
21 243 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
22 262 K. Paye DL IND
23 267 D. Wilson DB DAL
24 286 Q. Williams LB NYJ
25 291 K. Moore DB IND
26 310 M. Gallup WR DAL
27 315 T. Andersen LB ATL
Dave Richard (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 21 J. Taylor RB IND
3 28 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 45 C. Watson WR GB
5 52 J. Fields QB CHI
6 69 B. Aiyuk WR SF
7 76 M. Garrett DL CLE
8 93 M. Thomas WR NO
9 100 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
10 117 Q. Johnston WR LAC
11 124 F. Warner LB SF
12 141 A. Al-Shaair LB TEN
13 148 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
14 165 E. Jones LB LAR
15 172 W. Anderson Jr. DL HOU
16 189 T. Hufanga DB SF
17 196 D. Long LB MIA
18 213 E. Jackson DB CHI
19 220 J. Bates III DB ATL
20 237 D. Harris RB BUF
21 244 J. Hyatt WR NYG
22 261 V. Jefferson WR LAR
23 268 G. Dulcich TE DEN
24 285 D. Lloyd LB JAC
25 292 D. Jackson RB IND
26 309 J. Kelley RB LAC
27 316 M. Hoecht DL LAR
Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 5 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 20 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 29 J. Allen QB BUF
4 44 D. Moore WR CHI
5 53 J. Dobbins RB BAL
6 68 A. Kamara RB NO
7 77 T. Lockett WR SEA
8 92 M. Brown WR ARI
9 101 N. Bosa DL SF
10 116 J. Warren RB PIT
11 125 D. Campbell LB GB
12 140 M. Fitzpatrick DB PIT
13 149 N. Dean LB PHI
14 164 P. Werner LB NO
15 173 D. Kincaid TE BUF
16 188 K. Hamilton DB BAL
17 197 O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
18 212 D. Singletary RB HOU
19 221 J. Campbell LB DET
20 236 J. Fuller DB LAR
21 245 N. Dell WR HOU
22 260 G. Karlaftis DL KC
23 269 C. Young DL WAS
24 284 J. Ross WR KC
25 293 R. James WR KC
26 308 G. Everett TE LAC
27 317 K. Williams RB LAR
Chris Harris (Harris Football)
Rd Pk Player
1 6 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 19 D. Adams WR LV
3 30 D. Metcalf WR SEA
4 43 K. Walker III RB SEA
5 54 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 67 G. Kittle TE SF
7 78 K. Herbert RB CHI
8 91 M. Pittman WR IND
9 102 T. Watt LB PIT
10 115 Z. Franklin LB IND
11 126 B. Burns DL CAR
12 139 D. Hunter DL MIN
13 150 D. Greenlaw LB SF
14 163 J. Williams RB NO
15 174 J. Meyers WR LV
16 187 T. Allgeier RB ATL
17 198 K. Byard DB TEN
18 211 K. Hunt RB CLE
19 222 J. Thompson DB ARI
20 235 A. Pierce WR IND
21 246 C. Gardner-Johnson DB DET
22 259 D. Mooney WR CHI
23 270 J. Davis LB WAS
24 283 R. Wilson QB DEN
25 294 D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
26 307 C. Kmet TE CHI
27 318 L. Fournette RB TB
Heath Cummings (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 7 T. Kelce TE KC
2 18 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 31 C. Ridley WR JAC
4 42 D. Samuel WR SF
5 55 C. Kirk WR JAC
6 66 J. Cook RB BUF
7 79 J. Williams RB DEN
8 90 G. Davis WR BUF
9 103 C. Mosley LB NYJ
10 114 B. Wagner LB SEA
11 127 L. Wilson LB CIN
12 138 R. Bateman WR BAL
13 151 B. Baker DB ARI
14 162 K. Dugger DB NE
15 175 R. Mostert RB MIA
16 186 L. David LB TB
17 199 A. Winfield Jr. DB TB
18 210 T. Spears RB TEN
19 223 J. Reed WR GB
20 234 D. Chark WR CAR
21 247 K. Ingram RB ARI
22 258 R. Moore WR ARI
23 271 K. Murray QB ARI
24 282 L. Musgrave TE GB
25 295 K. Vaughn RB TB
26 306 M. Murphy DL CIN
27 319 M. Sweat DL WAS
Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 17 D. Henry RB TEN
3 32 J. Gibbs RB DET
4 41 J. Conner RB ARI
5 56 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 65 D. Waller TE NYG
7 80 R. Smith LB BAL
8 89 M. Williams WR LAC
9 104 D. James DB LAC
10 113 J. Bosa DL LAC
11 128 C. Holcomb LB PIT
12 137 M. Judon LB NE
13 152 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
14 161 J. McKinnon RB KC
15 176 J. Poyer DB BUF
16 185 D. Jones QB NYG
17 200 D. Tranquill LB KC
18 209 D. Buckner DL IND
19 224 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
20 233 C. Jordan DL NO
21 248 L. Sneed DB KC
22 257 D. Foreman RB CHI
23 272 D. Parker WR NE
24 281 C. Samuel WR WAS
25 296 K. Mack LB LAC
26 305 R. Shaheed WR NO
27 320 Z. Ertz TE ARI
Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
Rd Pk Player
1 9 T. Hill WR MIA
2 16 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 33 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 40 D. Hopkins WR TEN
5 57 R. White RB TB
6 64 J. Dotson WR WAS
7 81 C. Akers RB LAR
8 88 N. Bolton LB KC
9 105 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
10 112 J. Pitre DB HOU
11 129 J. Brisker DB CHI
12 136 A. Hutchinson DL DET
13 153 T. Edwards LB CHI
14 160 A. Singleton LB DEN
15 177 Q. Walker LB GB
16 184 D. Njoku TE CLE
17 201 A. Thielen WR CAR
18 208 D. Vaughn RB DAL
19 225 J. Allen DL WAS
20 232 R. Grant DB ATL
21 249 Z. Jones WR JAC
22 256 M. Wilson WR ARI
23 273 J. Love QB GB
24 280 D. Slayton WR NYG
25 297 V. Bell DB CAR
26 304 J. Downs WR IND
27 321 C. Otton TE TB
Scott Fish (Scott Fish Bowl)
Rd Pk Player
1 10 T. Pollard RB DAL
2 15 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 34 B. Hall RB NYJ
4 39 D. Pierce RB HOU
5 58 D. London WR ATL
6 63 A. Richardson QB IND
7 82 J. Addison WR MIN
8 87 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
9 106 S. Moore WR KC
10 111 N. Collins WR HOU
11 130 M. Parsons LB DAL
12 135 A. Donald DL LAR
13 154 T. Chandler RB MIN
14 159 E. Hull RB IND
15 178 S. LaPorta TE DET
16 183 J. Hicks LB MIN
17 202 H. Reddick LB PHI
18 207 H. Smith DB MIN
19 226 T. Diggs DB DAL
20 231 S. Howell QB WAS
21 250 S. Gardner DB NYJ
22 255 S. Green-Thompson LB CAR
23 274 A. Anzalone LB DET
24 279 J. Phillips LB MIA
25 298 J. Ferguson TE DAL
26 303 P. Nacua WR LAR
27 322 T. Wilson DL LV
Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
Rd Pk Player
1 11 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 14 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 35 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 38 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 59 C. Godwin WR TB
6 62 D. Johnson WR PIT
7 83 T. Lawrence QB JAC
8 86 D. Swift RB PHI
9 107 A. Gibson RB WAS
10 110 J. Jewell LB DEN
11 131 T. Edmunds LB CHI
12 134 T. Bigsby RB JAC
13 155 M. Milano LB BUF
14 158 T. Boyd WR CIN
15 179 E. Elliott RB NE
16 182 K. Miller RB NO
17 203 K. Curl DB WAS
18 206 K. Thibodeaux LB NYG
19 227 S. Hubbard DL CIN
20 230 X. McKinney DB NYG
21 251 J. Holland DB MIA
22 254 T. Hendrickson DL CIN
23 275 K. Osborn WR MIN
24 278 G. Delpit DB CLE
25 299 J. Uche LB NE
26 302 K. Pickett QB PIT
27 323 J. Baker LB MIA
Joe Pisapia (Fantasy Pros)
Rd Pk Player
1 12 A. Brown WR PHI
2 13 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 36 N. Harris RB PIT
4 37 A. Jones RB GB
5 60 T. Hockenson TE MIN
6 61 Z. Flowers WR BAL
7 84 M. Crosby DL LV
8 85 I. Pacheco RB KC
9 108 E. Moore WR CLE
10 109 R. Johnson RB CHI
11 132 R. Rice WR KC
12 133 Q. Williams DL NYJ
13 156 D. Watson QB CLE
14 157 K. Cousins QB MIN
15 180 R. Jenkins DB JAC
16 181 D. Achane RB MIA
17 204 R. Evans LB ATL
18 205 P. Queen LB BAL
19 228 J. Brooks LB SEA
20 229 C. Barton LB WAS
21 252 R. Douglas DB GB
22 253 J. Love DB SEA
23 276 P. Campbell WR NYG
24 277 N. Smith DL PHI
25 300 G. Edwards RB BAL
26 301 C. Hubbard RB CAR
27 324 I. Simmons LB ARI