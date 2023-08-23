We always get asked about ways to make your Fantasy league better. You can add more flex spots or a Superflex. You can tweak the scoring system. Or you can take it to another level.

Introduce individual defensive players (IDP) to your league and get ready to have your mind blown. Do you want to know more about the NFL? Study both sides of the ball and find out who the best defensive players are in the league. You can thank me later.

Now, in this 12-team, IDP league we take things to an extreme, and there are some incredible Fantasy analysts from around the industry in this draft. We start nine defensive players of 2 DL, 3 LB, 3 DB and one flex (DL/LB/DB). That's along with eight offensive players of one QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, one TE and one flex (RB/WR/TE).

The offensive players still take precedence in this league -- we didn't have an IDP come off the board until the end of Round 6 -- but once the seal was broken we had a flood of defensive players get drafted. And that's when the fun begins.

The goal is to draft linebackers who rack up tackles (Jacksonville's Foye Oluokun, Baltimore's Roquan Smith and Kansas City's Nick Bolton), defensive linemen who are sack artists (Cleveland's Myles Garrett, San Francisco's Nick Bosa and Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby) and defensive backs who are always around the ball, which are typically safeties (Chargers' Derwin James, Houston's Jalen Pitre and Pittsburgh's Minkah Fitzpatrick). Those are just some examples of the top-tier guys, but there are many more.

So, if you're in an IDP league, study this draft and the results. You'll definitely learn something. And if you don't play in an IDP league you can still learn something from how we drafted the offensive players as well.

But if you want to enhance your league, spice it up with some IDP options. You can add one, three or nine players like us. You won't regret it.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

2. Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report

3. David Gonos, The Athletic

4. Dave Richard, CBS Sports

5. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

6. Chris Harris, Harris Football

7. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

8. Bob Harris, Fantasy Football Diehards

9. Jake Ciely, The Athletic

10. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

11. Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy

12. Joe Pisapia, Fantasy Pros