With the new NFL season only a week away, managers everywhere are focusing on their 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have been a focal point of the offseason after a blockbuster trade sent the future Hall of Famer from Green Bay to New York. With Rodgers and the Jets featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this season, we've gotten a rare inside look at Rodgers' process. He's gelling with talented playmakers like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook as well as former teammates Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, but where do they belong in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings?

A reliable set of Fantasy football QB, WR, RB, and TE rankings can help you figure out where to target each player and reveal this season's top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts. Sorting players into Fantasy football tiers can help you make tough draft day decisions.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2023 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB and TE picks.

Top 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes was the top-scorer in Fantasy football last season for the second time in the last five years. He's finished among the top four for quarterbacks in four of his last five years. Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41) last season and, at 27 years old, he could be entering the prime of his career. He silenced any doubters last season who wondered if he could perform without receiver Tyreek Hill, so Fantasy football players should have no concerns with Mahomes as their QB1.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts is one of the top running quarterbacks in the NFL. He also showcased his arm with 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions last year. The Eagles were so dominant last season that they barely had to pass in the second half. He should have more passing opportunities with a first-place schedule, which could add to his scoring after finishing as QB3 last year. His running ability raises his floor, but his arm could move him to QB1 this season.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has finished no worse than QB2 in Fantasy football the last three seasons and he's the highest-scoring quarterback in Fantasy football over that span. He has a strong arm, the ability to run, rushing touchdown potential and plays in a pass-heavy offense with one of the top receivers in the NFL. Allen has thrown for at least 4,200 yards and 35 touchdowns the last three seasons and rushed for at least 760 yards and six scores in each of the last two seasons. See more top QBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler's 38 touchdowns over the last two seasons are the most in the NFL. While touchdown production isn't always reliable, the continued opportunities he's given in scoring areas speaks volumes about what Los Angeles thinks of his abilities. Even if you're concerned that the scoring might not be there, Ekeler's consistent involvement as a runner and receiver builds in a comfortable baseline, particularly in PPR leagues.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: There are several players in consideration for the No. 1 overall pick in this year's drafts, but McCaffrey currently carries the lowest 2023 Fantasy football ADP (2.47) in CBS Sports PPR leagues. The model gives him a slight knock because of the injury risk after he missed 23 games in 2020 and 2021. However, he's similarly involved in the passing game to Ekeler and is a more consistently productive runner.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: True workhorse running backs are hard to come by in this era, and while Robinson will face challenges during his rookie season, the potential for him to be a true three-down back is something that can't be discounted. He has home-run speed, power and catches the ball comfortably out of the backfield and the Falcons certainly didn't spend a top-10 pick on the former Texas star to ease him into the offense. See more top RBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: He has established himself as one of the league's top players, regardless of position. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year had one of the best single seasons by a wide receiver ever in 2022, catching 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. In only three professional seasons, Jefferson has accumulated 324 catches for 4,825 yards and 25 TDs.

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp took the NFL by storm in 2021, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns en route to winning 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors. The Super Bowl LVI MVP has career totals of 508 receptions for 6,329 yards, and 46 touchdowns.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase has quickly emerged as one of the top downfield threats in the league, and has the added benefit of playing with an elite quarterback in Joe Burrow. In 12 games in 2022, the former LSU standout hauled in 87 passes for 1,046 yards, and nine touchdowns. He owns career totals of 168 catches for 2,501 yards and 22 TDs. See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Tyreek Hill's departure meant more attention on Kelce but not any less production. He set career-highs in receptions (110) and touchdowns (12), with his second-most receiving yards (1,338). Kelce is the model of consistency and has ranked among the top two tight ends in Fantasy points each the last seven years.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore's receiving core has many moving parts, but the one constant is Andrews. He's averaged a stat line of 76-940-8 over the last four seasons in what's been a run-heavy offense. The Ravens should be more balanced this year under a new offensive coordinator, so Andrews could be poised for a career season.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: In terms of positional Fantasy points, Hockenson ranked fifth in 2020 and fourth in 2022. As for 2021, he was sixth through Week 13 before going on IR, so he's nudged his way into the elite at the position. He now gets a full season in Minnesota's pass-friendly offense that attempted the third most passes in the NFL last season. See more top TEs here.

