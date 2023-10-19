Aaron Jones has been a forgotten man in Fantasy football lineups, as he's logged just 14 carries all season due to injury. However, he's expected to return on Sunday and could go from being buried on your bench to one of the most productive Week 7 Fantasy football picks. Green Bay faces a Denver defense that has allowed the likes of Raheem Mostert, Isiah Pacheco and Brian Robinson to have week-winning games. No team has given up more Fantasy points to opposing running backs, so Jones and AJ Dillon could be high up in the Week 7 Fantasy football RB rankings.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 7 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Not only do the Chargers give up the most Fantasy points to WRs, but they also allow the most Fantasy points to QBs. That's just the icing on the cake to make Mahomes the No. 1 quarterback, and he averaged 282 passing yards with 2.5 passing TDs versus Los Angeles last season.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: For all of the talk of Hurts regressing this year, he still ranks second amongst QBs in Fantasy points. His running ability gives him a high week-to-week Fantasy floor as he ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (five), and his two games with his most rushing yards this year have come in the last two weeks.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The NFL leader in Fantasy points, Allen has a great chance to create further separation against the Patriots. Allen has 11 touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last four trips to Gillette Stadium, which plays host to Sunday's game. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 7 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins: After never ranking better than 20th in Fantasy points among running backs during his previous eight NFL seasons, Mostert is second this year. He has a league-high of 11 touchdowns and has eclipsed 125 scrimmage yards in three of his last five games.

2. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs: K.C. has the type of offensive balance not seen since Patrick Mahomes became starter, as the team ranks 14th in rushing attempts, its highest ranking since 2015. Pacheco has benefitted from these extra carries and faces a Chargers defense that has allowed Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs and Alexander Mattison to all have at least 110 scrimmage yards over the last three games.

3. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks: Since Week 2, Walker has averaged the fourth-most Fantasy points among running backs. The Seahawks take on Arizona on Sunday, and the Cardinals were just gashed for 158 yards and a score by Kyren Williams, which came two weeks after Christian McCaffrey had 177 yards and four TDs against Arizona. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 7 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp followed up his season debut of eight catches for 118 yards with a stat line of 7-148-1 this past Sunday. He also created further separation from breakout rookie Puka Nacua as Matthew Stafford's favorite target. Nacua had just 26 receiving yards last week, so Kupp is the clear-cut top option on the Rams and the No. 1 option in Week 7 Fantasy football WR rankings.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: The speedy wideout is on pace for a staggering 2,307 receiving yards which would shatter the single-season record by nearly 350 yards. Hill tops the league in receiving yards, yards per reception, scrimmage yards and receiving touchdowns. He's also shown the ability to produce when Miami is missing key pieces as he's posted 150-plus receiving yards in games without Jaylen Waddle and Achane.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: Diggs is a fitting third in the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings for receivers as he also ranks third in the NFL in targets (66), receptions (49) and receiving yards (620). He's second in receiving TDs (five) and has six touchdowns over his last six games versus New England. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 7 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Swift was in attendance last Thursday versus the Broncos for Kelce's first 100-yard game of the year as his 124 receiving yards was his most since Week 15 of the 2021 season. Despite missing Week 1, Kelce leads all tight ends in Fantasy points -- something he's already done five times previously in his career.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Since sitting out Week 1, Andrews is second amongst all tight ends in Fantasy points. Baltimore takes on Detroit on Sunday, and defending the tight end has been one of the Lions' few weaknesses this season. They've allowed the second-most catches to the position and the fourth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota takes on San Francisco on Monday, and Hockenson posted an 8-97-1 stat line in his one previous game against the 49ers (2020). He's also coming off a game in which he led Minnesota in targets (eight), receptions (six) and receiving yards (50), and he should continue to be a focal point of the passing game with Justin Jefferson sidelined. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 7 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Bills D/ST: The Bills' defense has made good offenses look incompetent, so just imagine how it will make the Patriots' offense look. New England has scored the second-fewest points and has the fourth-most turnovers. Meanwhile, Buffalo has allowed the third-fewest points and has the second-most takeaways, so backing the Bills' D/ST is one of the easiest Week 7 Fantasy football picks.

2. Raiders D/ST: A surprise inclusion on this list, the Raiders face the Bears, who have been more than giving to opposing defenses this season. Chicago has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing defenses, as Fields has the second-most turnovers and has been sacked the third-most times this year. If Fields (hand) can't go, then undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will draw the start, and he committed two turnovers in less than half a game last week.

3. Buccaneers D/ST: Tampa takes on Atlanta, which has eight giveaways over the last three games, after having just two total turnovers over the first three games. The Falcons have also averaged just 12.5 PPG over their last four games, while the Bucs defense has racked up three sacks in back-to-back outings. See more top D/ST here.

