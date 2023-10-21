Finding players that you can reliably plug into your Fantasy football lineups on a weekly basis is important, but it is inevitable that you'll face difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions at some point. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (1,679) and is tied for first with Tua Tagovailoa for touchdown passes (14), but his performances the last few weeks have been somewhat lackluster. So should you sit Cousins in Week 7 with a dominant San Francisco defense coming to town and Justin Jefferson (hamstring) on injured reserve? Where should he be in your Week 7 Fantasy football QB rankings?

Colts running back Zack Moss is second in the NFL in rushing yards (466), but the return of Jonathan Taylor led to him only carrying the ball seven times last week. A reliable set of Week 7 Fantasy football rankings can help you understand the Fantasy football matchups and figure out what to do with players like Cousins and Moss. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 7 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 7 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 7 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Not only do the Chargers give up the most Fantasy points to WRs, but they also allow the most Fantasy points to QBs. That's just the icing on the cake to make Mahomes the No. 1 quarterback, and he averaged 282 passing yards with 2.5 passing TDs versus Los Angeles last season.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: For all of the talk of Hurts regressing this year, he still ranks second amongst QBs in Fantasy points. His running ability gives him a high week-to-week Fantasy floor as he ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (five), and his two games with his most rushing yards this year have come in the last two weeks.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The NFL leader in Fantasy points, Allen has a great chance to create further separation against the Patriots. Allen has 11 touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last four trips to Gillette Stadium, which plays host to Sunday's game. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 7 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins: After never ranking better than 20th in Fantasy points among running backs during his previous eight NFL seasons, Mostert is second this year. He has a league-high of 11 touchdowns and has eclipsed 125 scrimmage yards in three of his last five games.

2. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs: K.C. has the type of offensive balance not seen since Patrick Mahomes became starter, as the team ranks 14th in rushing attempts, its highest ranking since 2015. Pacheco has benefitted from these extra carries and faces a Chargers defense that has allowed Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs and Alexander Mattison to all have at least 110 scrimmage yards over the last three games.

3. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks: Since Week 2, Walker has averaged the fourth-most Fantasy points among running backs. The Seahawks take on Arizona on Sunday, and the Cardinals were just gashed for 158 yards and a score by Kyren Williams, which came two weeks after Christian McCaffrey had 177 yards and four TDs against Arizona. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 7 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp is in his 30s, missed eight games last season and opened the year on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. That would be concerning for most, but he has piled up 15 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown in two games since his return. Now, he'll match up with a Pittsburgh pass defense that ranks 25th in the NFL.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill left the NFL's best offense in Kansas City, but still put up career-highs in receptions (119) and yards (1,710) in his first season in Miami. Now, he's helping make the Dolphins look like the new best offense in football and he has 42 catches for 814 yards and six touchdowns. He's had four games this season of at least 150 receiving yards and a score.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: Diggs continues to be one of the league's most consistent receivers, with at least six receptions in every game. He's cracked the 100-yard mark in five of six contests and now will take on a New England defense that he's torched for 34 catches, 477 yards and six touchdowns in his last five games against. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 7 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce hasn't been quite as dominant this season, but he's still the most consistently producing Fantasy football tight end in the NFL. He's had at least six catches for 60 yards or scored a touchdown in all five games he has played and had his best performance of the season last week against Denver, catching nine passes for 124 yards. If you get burned by him, at least you were electrified.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews has carved out a role right behind Kelce as the next most reliable tight end in the league, catching 76 catches for 940 yards and eight touchdowns over the last four seasons. Now, he'll take on a Lions defense that gives up an average of 6.5 receptions for 62.7 yards per game to tight ends this season.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: Hockenson has been Kirk Cousins' reliable safety valve over the middle since arriving in Minnesota last season, catching 96 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games since the trade with Detroit. However, he's moved up in the pecking order with Jefferson on injured reserve and now he's a high-floor and high-ceiling tight end. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 7 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Bills D/ST: The Bills' defense has made good offenses look incompetent, so just imagine how it will make the Patriots' offense look. New England has scored the second-fewest points and has the fourth-most turnovers. Meanwhile, Buffalo has allowed the third-fewest points and has the second-most takeaways, so backing the Bills' D/ST is one of the easiest Week 7 Fantasy football picks.

2. Raiders D/ST: A surprise inclusion on this list, the Raiders face the Bears, who have been more than giving to opposing defenses this season. Chicago has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing defenses, as Fields has the second-most turnovers and has been sacked the third-most times this year. If Fields (hand) can't go, then undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will draw the start, and he committed two turnovers in less than half a game last week.

3. Buccaneers D/ST: Tampa takes on Atlanta, which has eight giveaways over the last three games, after having just two total turnovers over the first three games. The Falcons have also averaged just 12.5 PPG over their last four games, while the Bucs defense has racked up three sacks in back-to-back outings. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 7 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top five at wide receiver who's ranked ahead of players like Mike Evans and Davante Adams. Knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 7 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.