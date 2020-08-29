Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Leroy Butler talks expectations for Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers ( 1:36 )

With Fantasy football drafts already scheduled, depth will be more important than ever with a tempered training camp and no preseason games. That's why a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings could be the difference between winning a championship or playing in the toilet bowl this season. Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry are six first-round locks at running back, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire sneaking in with a 2020 Fantasy football ADP of 11.35.

Are any of those players potential 2020 Fantasy football busts? Who are the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers and 2020 Fantasy football breakouts you need to know about who can outperform their average draft position?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 100, but the model pegged him as the No. 9 Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish ahead of players like Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, all of whom went off the board much earlier. Winston ended up being the No. 4 scoring Fantasy QB overall, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice got plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying Baker Mayfield as a bust, Mark Andrews as a breakout and Derrick Henry as a sleeper in 2019. Additionally, it's called past sleepers like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, as well as Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players such as those likely made a run at their league title. This model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. Since posting his first 1,000-yard season in 2017, Jones has missed 10 games and played through a number of injuries the past two seasons, much to the detriment of those who drafted him. However, he still ranked 15th in the NFL in Fantasy points per target (2.11) last season.

Jones and quarterback Matthew Stafford are healthy after missing time in 2019, which should provide a major boost for Detroit's passing attack. Jones' 54.2 percent end zone target share gives him a strong chance to produce as a Fantasy wide receiver even if Kenny Golladay is the clear No. 1 option. That's why the model ranks Jones ahead of 1,000-yard receivers going two rounds earlier like D.J. Chark, Stefon Diggs, Tyler Boyd and DeVante Parker.

Top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bills running back Zack Moss as one of its top 2020 Fantasy Football breakouts. The third-round pick out of Utah was expected to see a smaller load than Devin Singletary in Buffalo, but recent reports from training camp have indicated that Moss has impressed.

Moss broke the 1,000-yard barrier in his last three seasons at Utah and used his senior year to show he was a well-rounded back with 1,416 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns to go along with 28 catches and two more scores. Singletary did enough in 2019 to earn regular touches, but he's been injury-prone. That's why the model ranks Moss ahead of running backs like James White, who is going 14 picks earlier in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders as one of its biggest 2020 Fantasy Football busts. The two-time Pro Bowler has upgraded his surroundings twice in the last calendar year, being traded from Denver to San Francisco and then signing with New Orleans in free agency. But while overall target quality is likely to improve thanks to Drew Brees' accuracy, his workload is likely to be more sporadic.

Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara are the only two constants in New Orleans' passing attack, and Sanders will slide into the Ted Ginn Jr. role that yielded just 55 targets in 2019. That's why the model ranks Sanders behind receivers like Hunter Renfrow, Robby Anderson and Breshad Perriman, who are all being drafted three rounds later on average.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on an overlooked wide receiver who is going off in the middle rounds of 2020 Fantasy football drafts. This receiver is ranked in the top 10 at his position and in line to outperform receivers being taken much earlier like Mike Evans and Amari Cooper.

So which 2020 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which WR1 candidate can you wait on until late?