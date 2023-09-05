The Atlanta Falcons have one of the youngest groups of skill position players entering 2023 Fantasy football drafts. Desmond Ridder, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, took over for Marcus Mariota at quarterback for the final four games and threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in his last start of the season. Drake London, who was selected No. 8 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, had 120 receiving yards in that final game. Tight end Kyle Pitts enters his third year after a 1,000-yard rookie campaign followed by a disappointing 2022. The Falcons selected running back Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and he could be among the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts.

It's important to factor in the strength of a division when forming a 2023 Fantasy football strategy. The NFC South appears even weaker this season, so how should that affect where you place the Falcons in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney. He had knee surgery following a torn meniscus in late July, but the Chiefs haven't ruled out the chance Toney could be on the field for Week 1. He was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has a full season ahead with Patrick Mahomes after being traded to Kansas City from the Giants midseason and scored a touchdown in last season's Super Bowl.

However, all that has led to him being overpriced in 2023 Fantasy football drafts. Outside of Travis Kelce, Mahomes liked to spread the ball around his receivers last season with JuJu Smith-Schuster as the only Kansas City receiver to receive at least 100 targets. Six Chiefs had between 33 and 81 targets last season and with Smith-Schuster signing with the Patriots, the targets could be spread around even more evenly this year. Mahomes won the MVP and finished as QB1 in Fantasy football without a wide receiver finishing in the top 35 and only one in the top 50 in Fantasy football scoring. Don't be surprised if Kansas City employs a similar strategy.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Browns running back Nick Chubb. He has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in the last four seasons, including a career-high 1,525 with 12 touchdowns last season. As one of the biggest mid-season surprises in Fantasy football last season, the insertion of Deshaun Watson as quarterback hindered Chubb's production.

Chubb averaged 17 carries and 81 yards per game over the final six games after averaging 94.4 yards on 18.1 carries over the first 11. Chubb ran for all 12 of his touchdowns prior to Watson's return and only had one receiving touchdown in the final six games of the year. Watson isn't going anywhere as the starting quarterback and the Browns are likely to utilize him even more. The dip in production at the end of last season is a concern for Chubb, considering his ADP as a first-round pick in 2023 Fantasy football drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

