Running back Ezekiel Elliott starred with the Cowboys for years before losing carries to Tony Pollard and turning into one of the Fantasy football busts. He will be featured in a new offense this season after signing with New England, looking to share carries with returning running back Rhamondre Stevenson. With Stevenson expected to get most of the carries, Elliott could be a player to avoid in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? NFL depth charts can be a helpful tool to use when reading through Fantasy football advice, but there are other important factors to consider as well. Which Fantasy football strategy reigns supreme this year?

Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn. The 5-foot-5 Kansas State product was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has already showing he wants a major role with the team after tallying 56 yards and his first NFL touchdown in a preseason tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It isn't likely Vaughn will take the RB1 spot over Tony Pollard, who has that position claimed following a breakout season and Ezekiel Elliott's exit. With Ronald Jones suspended and Malik Davis not meeting expectations, Vaughn has an opportunity to shine. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Dulcich missed the first five and the last two games of the 2022 season, but he was a clear-cut TE1 during his 11 week stretch on the field. From Weeks 6 to 16, Dulcich ranked among the top 10 tight ends in Fantasy points in standard and PPR leagues.

Dulcich is exactly the kind of uber-athletic tight end that Sean Payton found previous success with in New Orleans. He ranked second nationally among TEs in yards per reception in his last two years at UCLA and was third at the position in average depth of target as a rookie in 2022. The model sees Dulcich as being an integral part of Denver's rebuilt offense and has him among the top 12 players in its Fantasy football TE rankings 2023. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jaguars running back Travis Etienne as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. The 24-year-old averaged 15 Fantasy points per game during his healthy outings from Weeks 7 to 17 last season, finishing the regular season tied for fifth in carries inside the 10 yard line (23). He only managed to score four touchdowns on those carries, though, handcuffing his potential.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not give Etienne many looks in the passing game either, preferring to use targets like Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram. Etienne is projected to face one of the most difficult schedules among running backs this season, giving owners another reason to avoid him in 2023 Fantasy football drafts. SportsLine's model recommends looking at James Conner, Jahmyr Gibbs or Alexander Mattison later in the draft. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.