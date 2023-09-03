With leagues embracing the PPR format, wide receivers are more important than ever in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill are just a few of the options earning first-round consideration in 2023 Fantasy football drafts. If you're looking for No. 1 receivers in one of the other 2023 Fantasy football tiers, A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Garrett Wilson and Amon-Ra St. Brown all come to mind. However, finding quality depth behind those upper-echelon WRs can be a challenge, but identifying potential 2023 Fantasy football sleepers at the position can help protect you against any Fantasy football injuries or 2023 Fantasy football busts. With advanced 2023 Fantasy football rankings, you can get maximum value out of every pick.

Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. After spending four seasons with the New England Patriots, Meyers signed with Las Vegas during the offseason and should benefit from playing with Davante Adams after arguably being the top option in the New England passing attack the last three seasons.

Meyers caught 209 passes for 2,399 yards and is coming off a career-high six touchdown receptions after catching just two in his first three seasons. Meyers is a capable chain-mover who works underneath and intermediate routes and Adams should provide him space to work from the slot. That's a big reason why the model is predicting that he significantly outperforms his 13th-round 2023 Fantasy football ADP, finishing well ahead of 11th-round receivers like Michael Pittman Jr. and Odell Beckham Jr.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson. After four-and-a-half seasons as a reserve running back for the 49ers, the Dolphins acquired Wilson in a midseason trade and his familiarity with head coach Mike McDaniel's (a former 49ers assistant) system helped him make an immediate impact. Wilson rushed for 392 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Dolphins while sharing time with Raheem Mostert. He wound up collecting over 1,000 scrimmage yards for the first time in his career.

Wilson enters the 2023 season facing competition from Mostert and third-round pick Devon Achane for touches in the Miami backfield, but Achane has been banged up and Wilson is still listed second on the Dolphins depth chart. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Achane and Ezekiel Elliott, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Tony Pollard's huge season, and find out.